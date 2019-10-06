Ohio University will be awash with alumni this week for Homecoming celebrations, culminating with a parade and football game this Saturday, Oct. 12.
Events span the whole week. This year’s theme, “1804 and So Much More,” is a reflection on the town and gown relationship between Athens and OU, commemorating a 215-year legacy.
The theme was submitted by OU alumnus Clinton Amand, and the logo was designed by another alumnus, Kyle Linder, who works with OU’s Advancement Communication and Marketing.
The university wishes for Homecoming Week to be a way to give back to the community, and to help with that goal this a food pantry is being set up on the 5th floor of the Baker Student Center. The Student Alumni Board is partnering with Sorority and Fraternity life to collect as many cans as possible from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday to support the Athens County Food Pantry and the Baker Food Pantry.
The annual Yell Like Hell pep rally is planned for Thursday at 7 p.m. on the College Green.
Another spirit event is planned for the week, but set online: The Alumni Association is sponsoring an Instagram contest, calling on Bobcats of past years to share their OU traditions. Alumni and friends who post a photo on Instagram with the hashtags #OHIOHC2019 and #OHIOTraditions will be entered into the contest. A winner will be announced next week.
Alumni of the Marching 110 are invited once more to perform in the Homecoming Parade and halftime, as well as post game.
Several breakfasts and coffee hours are planned for the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, including specific events for the Scripps College of Communication, the College of Business and Housing & Residence Life.
The parade is set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. on Union and Court Streets. The parade is followed by several tailgates near Peden Stadium, all in advance of the OU vs. Northern Illinois game, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
