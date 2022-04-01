Ohio University’s College of Health and Sciences and Professions will host its second annual Interprofessional Simulation Day Tuesday between 8 am and 1 pm.
Throughout the day, participating students will alternate between two simulated interprofessional scenarios, one of which will simulate a disaster situation that will take place inside and outside Grover Center and will be visible to the public. Participants will be asked to triage patients, practicing how to respond to disaster situations.
Appropriate signage will be placed throughout the building to help ensure that OU students, faculty staff and passersby are aware that a simulation/training is taking place.
It should be noted that the event is for simulation and training purposes only.
