Approximately 4,429 students are expected to participate in the Fall Commencement virtual ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12. The ceremony includes summer 2020 and fall 2020 candidates.
Graduates and their families can watch the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony via live stream starting at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at www.ohio.edu/commencement.
“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the students graduating during our Fall Commencement ceremony,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “In this most extraordinary of years, these students have shown grit, perseverance and dedication in reaching this achievement and are very well prepared for the next steps in their academic or professional careers as a result.”
The virtual commencement was first announced by the University in September.
“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Nellis said at the time of the announcement. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates.”
The decision to move forward with a virtual ceremony was decided thanks in part to a survey sent to the students, asking their preferences for commencement and offering three different options.
The first option was a virtual ceremony with an invitation to walk in-person at an eventual ceremony of their choosing. The second option was to a virtaul ceremony, with a promised event hosted by the university’s alumni association after. The third and final option was to postpone commencement entirely until an in-person ceremony could be held.
“The responses showed that the Class of 2020 would still like to have the opportunity to walk across the Commencement stage and celebrate with friends and family when it is safe to do so,” Nellis said in a letter posted on the university’s commencement website. “We plan to honor that request with a special Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony, when it is finally deemed safe to gather in large groups again.”
For the virtual ceremony, fall and summer semester graduates will be given the opportunity to hear Dr. Purba Das, associate professor in communication studies at OHIO’s Southern Campus, who will be the keynote speaker.
“Dr. Das’ extensive knowledge of intercultural and health communication research is very impressive,” Nellis said. “In addition to being an expert in her field, she is also an outstanding teacher and I am looking forward to hearing her advice for our graduates as they embark on their next chapters.”
Das’ research takes a culture-centered approach to health communication by looking at the problematics of nations, national identity, media and health narratives in marginalized populations in the United States (Appalachia regions) and India.
After the opening ceremonial remarks, graduates and their families will be able to use a navigational side bar to go straight to their respective college that will begin with a message from their dean. Individual students will hear their name read as well as see their personal commencement slide.
Degrees will be conferred in the following order during Fall Commencement 2020:
- Candidates for Doctoral Degrees
- Candidates for Master’s Degrees
- Candidates for Bachelor’s and Associate Degrees
Doctoral degrees will be conferred alphabetically by college subject, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences and ending with the College of Health Sciences and Professions. Master’s degrees will be presented alphabetically by subject, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences and ending with the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs. Undergraduate degrees will be conferred alphabetically by college subject, beginning with College of Arts and Sciences and ending with University College. All graduate candidate slides will be read alphabetically by last name.
