Ohio University announced earlier this week that it will be expanding it’s tuition and fees guarantee program to include personalized graduation plans, more alumni-exclusive scholarships and background services.
The program is being rolled out in three phases, and the first will be offered to students coming in for Fall 2020 in 17 different majors across six colleges, including the Patton College of Business, the Russ College of Engineering, the Scripps School of Journalism, the School of Music, the school of Art and Design and the College of Health Sciences and Professions, as well as the University College, which is where students with undecided majors are housed.
All undergraduate programs will be included by fall 2022.
The original fixed tuition and fee program was introduced in 2015 and allowed incoming students to continue at OU with the same tuition and fees offered when they first enrolled for the next 12 semesters — the hope was this would allow students to financially plan for the next four years and now ahead of time how much it would cost. This expanded version of the guarantee will offer students the option to enter into an agreement with the university. The agreement will outline the student’s college plan, and will can be amended if need be.
However, if the student follows it as best they can and cannot finish their plan on-time, the university is on the hook to “make it right,” either through course substitution or covering tuition and fees of required additional courses.
The individualized agreements would be made through meeting with an advisor and discussing the overall view of each students’ college career and what they would like to do in that timeframe. Advisors other duties vary across each college, with some advisors also acting as faculty members as well.
In a roundtable press meeting with Elizabeth Sayrs, Senior Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and Student Success and Dean of University College; Jennifer Murphy, Assistant Dean, Career and Student Success Center, College of Business; and Robin Oliver, Vice President for University Communications and Marketing; Murphy noted that her college utilizes professional and peer advisors, as well as career coaches and faculty mentors. The College of Business has had a similar system in place that Murphy helped implement, but the agreements would be a new portion for that college.
“Other departments, like Fine Arts, use faculty advisors because you have that really close one-on-one relationship with your instrumental instructor,” Murphy said. “So we’re working at the department level to see what will work best for those departments and figure out what that structure needs to look like — and figure out how we can take all the student services that exist, and refocus them on this pathway.”
This would not be the same as current advisor/student meetings, which usually focus on the degree audit system, focusing on just basic degree requirements, and last 15-30 minutes. The opt-in agreements would be developed through conversation, Murphy said, with advisors and students working together.
“In terms of the development of it, that has to be about our relationships with people,” she explained. “We know that ... our interactions between students and faculty, both in and out of the classroom — far higher rated than our peers. We know this is something we do really well, and want to expand on.”
The administrators said they had talked to deans, faculty, advisors, staff of the Career and Leadership Development Center, asking specifically for individuals interested in such an agreement program and may be doing similar work well already.
“We talked to a lot of faculty and held a lot of workshops, and really it was about people who were doing something close to it already, or were really interested in doing it because they’re interested in seeing what their students are doing and already do it on an ad hoc basis,” Murphy said. “They’ve kinda formed this first cohort.”
Phase two will start in Fall 2021, with a goal of including about half of the rest of OU’s programs.
“This is the kind of work that we can and should be doing for our students,” said Robin Oliver, VP of marketing. “As we move forward as an institution there are going to be choices that we will have to make about how we use the resources that we have available, and I think everybody involved recognizes that this is an important enough program that dedicating our time, energy and investment toward student success, and ensuring that our graduates get the return on investment that they want, need and deserve is important to us as an institution.”
The OU Guarantee+ will also offer “lifelong benefits” to alumni, such as career coaching, access to the Bobcat Mentor Network and an increased number of scholarships, which the university’s marketing team and administrators hope will draw alumni back to earn an advanced degree or transition into a new field.
