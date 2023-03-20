The Ohio University Board of Trustees are scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider approval of an employment agreement and naming the university's 23rd president.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in Walter Hall, Room 104, on the Athens campus. It will be streamed via audio at https://bit.ly/42um6z1 .
Earlier this month, three finalists for the position — Susana Rivera-Mills, Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee and Lori Stewart Gonzalez — visited the main campus as part of the interview process. The public and OU staff, faculty and students were able to fill out surveys on each candidate.
Rivera-Mills currently serves as provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Ball State University.
Mukherjee currently serves as provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University.
Stewart Gonzalez currently serves as executive vice president and provost at the University of Louisville.
The finalists have strong academic backgrounds and have served in leadership positions at public research universities, according the Presidential Search Committee.
“The search has been intense, and every member of the committee has been fully engaged," Presidential Search Committee and Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger said in a recent message to Ohio’s campus community. I believe we have incorporated the information collected from the community and lived up to finding candidates who match our criteria.”
The new president’s term is expected to begin after President Hugh Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude June 30. The target timeline for the Board of Trustees to name a new president is by early April.
