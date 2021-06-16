Ohio University has announced an update on their masking and social distancing policies. Starting immediately, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to mask up indoors unless in a healthcare or clinical setting or on public transportation. Those who are unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks indoors and it is advised for outdoor use as well if social distancing is not an option.
Further incentive to get vaccinated is the dropping of social distancing guidelines in non-classroom public spaces on campus. However, in classrooms, three feet of distancing will still be required whether people are vaccinated or not. Six feet of social distancing for unvaccinated individuals will continue in all other indoor areas.
Distancing is not currently required for anyone outdoors but the university does encourage it for those who haven’t gotten the vaccine.
These new guidelines follow suggestions put forth by the Centers for Disease Control. With cases remaining relatively low in the area and vaccinated individuals no longer having to participate in symptomatic testing, the university is taking the next step in a return to normalcy.
