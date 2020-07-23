Ohio University will not be rescinding admission for two incoming freshmen, who were seen in online videos using “racial slurs and derogatory stereotypes.” This decision denies the official request made to the university by the OU chapter of the NAACP.
A letter was sent to the university by OU NAACP and posted on the chapter’s Twitter on July 1. In the letter the chapter names incoming freshmen Lilly Huber and Ally Davis.
“The bobcat community has expressed their concerns about the two students becoming bobcats on campus,” the letter read. “Lilly Huber and Ally Davis’s actions create an unwelcoming environment for African American’s on campus.”
The request follows actions taken by The University of Florida and The College of Charleston, both of which have recently rescinding admission of incoming students who have posted racist statements. The OU NAACP urges the university to “follow in the footsteps” of the other institutions.
“Is Ohio University’s number one strategic initiative to be the ‘nation leaders of diversity and inclusion’ merely just words? Our executive board knows that the university may face a lawsuit. The question is, does a lawsuit mean more to Ohio University than the black community?” OU NAACP’s letter asked.
In addition, OU NAACP also called for an amendment in the Ohio University Student Code of Conduct, specifically the discrimination clause.
“If a student is proven to have said a racial slur or engaged in hate speech that is detrimental to a marginalized group in society, that student needs to be expelled,” the letter read. “If a student does not display the values that the university has, they should not be admitted.”
OU responded to the letter on July 15, thanking OU NAACP for “bringing forward your concerns”, and “challenging” the university to better articulate what being a leader in diversity and inclusion means.
“This is incredibly hard work, and it is not work that began with the tragic killing of George Floyd nor will it end with a single action or set of actions that we might take as a University or as a county,” The letter signed by President M. Duane Nellis and Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Gig Secuban read. “Yet still, we must act, not just now, but again and again as we work toward a better world.”
Ultimately, the university told OU NAACP that it does not plan on rescinding the admission of the two students.
“We make this choice not out of fear of litigation but out of hope and belief in the power of education to change minds,” the letter stated. “There is no policy or set of rules that will eradicate racism from our University or our nation, and so instead of indoctrination we look to instruct and to inspire a culture of understanding and empathy.”
The letter went on to explain that Vice President for Advancement Nico Karagosian has created a group to explore creating additional scholarships impacting diversity. Nellis and Secuban stated that OU will also be holding a meeting with the OU Black Faculty Association and that the university is “ready and willing to meet with you as well” to discuss ways to improve inclusivity at OU.
Nellis and Secuban also stated that the university will be increasing outreach and recruitment of students representing populations currently “underrepresented at OHIO.” The university also will be reviewing building names and campus history as well as adopting cultural/diversity training for students.
“As we begin to move forward with these ideas and more, we need your input and ingenuity,” Nellis and Secuban said. “We know you carry a heavy burden as students of color, often feeling pressured to be a representative face or voice, as you mentioned in your letter.”
OU NAACP posted the university’s letter on its Twitter page on July 20.
“We are truly devastated by the University’s response to the incident that occurred,” OU NAACP Tweeted. “They aren’t standing with us when it counts. They aren’t holding anyone responsible by making this decision. We aren’t done fight until we are heard. WE WILL NOT BE PACIFIED W/ (sic) BROKEN PROMISES!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.