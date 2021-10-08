Ohio University Women’s Center Director Dr. M. Geneva Murray received the National Women’s Studies Association’s 2021 Coalition Builder Award for her service, according to a release from Ohio University on Oct. 8.
“I’m deeply honored to receive this award, and humbled to have received such support from those who wrote in support of my nomination,” Murray said in a statement. “Not only is the NWSA the professional organization that has meant much to me, and that my mentor in my undergraduate years told me that I must join, but the nature of the award is reflective of the wonderful partnerships that we have with campus and community through the Women’s Center.”
According to the release, Murray was nominated for the award by Cat Russell, OU’s human resources liaison, and MaryKathyrine Tran, the assistant Women’s Center director.
Tran said in a statement, “During her time as director of the Women’s Center, she has been a true advocate for her constituents and continuously demonstrates the importance of creating meaningful connections.”
Russell cited Murray’s impact across the community.
“Dr. Murray has been one of the most influential colleagues throughout my career and I know I’m not alone in the sentiment – the impact she and her work have had on countless students, faculty, staff, and community members is clear and deserves to be recognized,” Russell said.
Murray has served as director of the Women’s Center since 2015, according to her LinkedIn. She said the award represents the success of many collaborations that have helped make the Women’s Center’s programming successful.
“I am grateful for all of the partners that have led us to: successful programming that centers survivor voices, increased lactation rooms on campus, providing greater resources for faculty on inclusive pedagogy, empowering early career faculty and staff through personal and professional development, and partnerships with our broader community,” Murray said in a statement. “The OHIO community that has worked with us to improve the lives of our constituents is amazing.”
The NWSA website says the organization was established in 1977 to promote and support “the production and dissemination of knowledge about women and gender through teaching, learning, research and service in academic and other settings.”
