Applications are now available for the Harry B Crewson OHIO Freshman Scholarship and the OUCU Higher Education Scholarship.
The Harry B. Crewson OHIO Freshman Scholarship offers three $3,000 scholarships. They are awarded to high school seniors who will be attending Ohio University and have demonstrated excellence in community activities and academic achievement. OUCU members and their children are eligible to apply for this scholarship, which was named for OUCU founder Dr. Harry B. Crewson. Applications must be received no later than March 1, 2023.
The OUCU Higher Education Scholarship is for high school graduates who will be attending a school other than Ohio University, including any university, college, community college, or trade school. Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded. The application deadline is April 1, 2023.
Members of OUCU Financial and children who are under a member’s legal guardianship are eligible to apply for either scholarship. Applications are available online at www.oucu.org, at each OUCU Financial branch, or by contacting Jodi MacNeal at 597-2803 or memberservices@oucu.org.
About OUCU
OUCU Financial Credit Union has served the community for over 67 years. With over $476 million in assets, the credit union serves over 26,000 members in Athens, Hocking, Fairfield, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties. For more information, visit oucu.org.
