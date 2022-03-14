ATHENS — An Athens County judge reversed Nelsonville City Council’s third removal of former Member Greg Smith on Friday, with costs assessed to council.
The judgment has no direct bearing on the council's most recent removal of Smith.
The third removal, which occurred in September, was overturned on a procedural basis in the judgment by Athens Common Pleas Court Judge George P. McCarthy.
McCarthy found that Nelsonville City Council did not follow the correct legal process for the September removal as set forth in the city’s charter. Specifically, the council did not request that the county prosecutor prosecute the case, as required by Section §11.08 (F).
Nelsonville City Council Member Justin Booth said he disagrees with McCathy’s judgment.
“I feel like we followed the processes like we were supposed to, and I think we'll have to disagree on this one with Judge McCarthy,” Booth said.
Following the September removal, Nelsonville City Council missed a deadline with the Athens County Board of Elections to have Smith removed from the November ballot, and Smith was reelected in an uncontested race. Smith was removed by council for a fourth time last month.
All four removals have revolved around whether Smith is a continuous resident of Nelsonville, with the council repeatedly finding that Smith actually resides in neighboring Washington County.
McCarthy’s recent judgment has no direct bearing on the fourth removal because it focuses on the procedure used in the third removal.
For the fourth removal, Nelsonville City Council requested the involvement of the county prosecutor at a Dec. 15 special meeting, as required by the city charter, according to meeting minutes.
McCarthy said because of the procedural errors during the third removal, the court did not make a judgment on the merits of arguments surrounding whether Smith is a continuous Nelsonville resident.
However, McCarthy said the city council presented “sparse evidence” during the third removal to prove Smith was not a continuous resident, as is also noted in the court’s judgment.
The judgment says the council’s third removal involved “overwhelming reliance on out-of-court statements” and was “sorely lacking in live-witness testimony.”
The judgment continues, “Removing a duly-elected representative of the people of Nelsonville is serious business; business deserving of strict compliance with procedure… and attention to the development of a sound evidentiary record. That has not occurred.”
Smith’s attorney, Dan Klos, said despite the presentation of additional, direct witness testimony during the fourth removal, the evidence presented did not differ substantially from that presented in the now-overturned third removal.
“I believe, in general, even that direct testimony would be insufficient to support the removal,” Klos said.
Likewise, Booth said he does not think the evidence council presented at the fourth removal was “substantially different,” although “we may have expanded on a few things.”
“I think the evidence all along has been pretty cut and dry,” Booth said. “I’d have to disagree with the judge on that… I think we've met our burden of proof in this situation.”
Klos said McCarthy’s judgment is relevant to the multiple lawsuits Smith has leveled against the City of Nelsonville, due to the similar issues at play — although Booth said he is not concerned.
“I don’t feel nervous about it or anything — I think [Smith is] pretty desperate at this point to get any relief in the situation,” Booth said.
“I think eventually, the process will bear out that we’ve done the right thing, and the right thing for the City of Nelsonville.”
Klos, however, said, “I’m pleased that my client has prevailed. I believe the judge has cited the law appropriately, and I hope the courts continue to do that.”
Neither Nelsonville City Council President Tony Dunfee nor Member Cory Taylor, the charging official for Smith’s third and fourth removals, could be reached for comment by press time.
