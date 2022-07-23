Two additional buildings have been approved for a housing development currently being constructed along Ohio 682, off Luhrig Road.
Plans for Phases III and IV for Kershaw Greene were approved during the Athens Planning Commission meeting Thursday.
With the addition of the two phases, Kershaw Green will have approximately 190 units. It is being developed by Woda Cooper Development Inc.
The Planning Commission approved Phases III and IV, contingent on the stipulation that Woda addressed the city’s comments.
The developer hopes to have an answer to those comments by the end of the week, said Thomas Simons, senior Vice President of Development at Woda Cooper.
Commission member John Kotowski said the housing complex is a good development of the site.
“This is an excellent site to do housing close to the city,” he said.
Mayor Steve Patterson said he felt that with the apartments catering to families, it would be important for the city to think of a safe way to get people across the street to the nearby bike trail, which leads to West State Park and Westside Athens.
Currently, the City of Athens has signs warning drivers of a reduction in the speed limit to 35 miles per hour in that part of The Plains Road, also Ohio Route 682. There is also a speed limit sign closer to the Luhrig Road.
“I think the city engineering will continue to monitor the area,” Patterson said.
In the future, the city may have to look at putting acceleration, deceleration or turn lanes into that area, Kotowski said.
“It could be a difficult and congested area at some point,” he said.
Kershaw Greene’s four buildings include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Phase I features 51 apartments. Framing on the building is about complete, according to Kenneth Eversole, program manager with Woda Cooper. The building is scheduled to open in December.
Phase II features 56 units. Framing just started and is scheduled to be completed within 45 days. Phase II was originally named Tyler Park.
“They’ll be ready in 14 months,” Eversole said of the Phase II units.
Phases III and IV will be located to the north and west of the buildings currently under construction.
Rent for the apartments will be based on income and ranges from $230 to $850 per month, according to documents from Ohio Housing Finance Agency.
In other matters, the Planning Commission was updated on a new commercial building, featuring a medical office, to be built on University Estates Boulevard, which is located across Ohio 682 from Kershaw Greene.
The new facility is currently in the communications stage, meaning the board is talking with the engineers and developers and fine-tuning the plan details before it comes before the commission for a vote.
The property, which will be at 14 University Estates Blvd., will need to be approved by the city’s Shade Tree Commission before moving forward, according to David Riggs, director of code enforcement and zoning administrator.
The site has 75 planned parking spaces. Besides the medical facility, the building will include two empty spots for businesses that will be built to suit. There will also be 4-foot retaining walls.
In other matters, the developers of Madison Heights sought a zoning change from R1 to R2 to allow the construction of four townhomes and parking on two parcels — two townhomes on each parcel.
In other matters, the city is working on updating its zoning code to include regulations for large scale solar projects, Riggs said.
The other proposed changes involve drive-thrus and short-term rentals, he said.
Both the medical building and the new townhomes were tentatively scheduled to be on the agenda for approval at the Planning Commission’s next meeting. It will be held at noon Aug. 4 at Athens City Council chambers.
