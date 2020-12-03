All five bid contracts were awarded during the Tuesday, Dec. 1 Athens County Commissioner meeting following three rounds of bidding for the over $25 million section of the Route 50 sanitary sewer extension project.
The news comes after over a decade of planning, design flaws and fixes, and two failed rounds of bidding, creating tension on whether federal funding for the project would still be available.
Gary Silcott, the project’s engineer who works out of Stantec engineering, recommended to the Commissioners that the contracts be awarded as follows:
- Contract A and C, which have an estimated total cost of $15.7 million, to Fields Excavating. The company issued a total bid amount for contracts A and C of $12,280,439.60.
- Contracts B and D, which had an estimated total cost of $6.9 million, to Tam Construction. The company issued a total bid amount for contracts B and D of $6,513,368.
- Contract E, with an estimated cost of $3,150,000, to DB Weber Construction, for $2,530,967.35.
To allow less paperwork, the awarded bids are to be signed as three contracts instead of five. The Commissioners voted unanimously for the bids to be awarded as recommended by Silcott. Due to the bids coming in under the estimated cost of the project, questions were raised as to whether extra work could be completed with the additional funds.
For the scope of work, contracts A and C include the Hebbardsville area including the lift station and the Selby Road lift station, as well as the Bentbrook Road area, including the lift station. Contracts B and D are for the Bennita Lane area, including the lift station, and the Erving Road area, including the lift station on that road, and the Beechwood lift station. Contract E was for the W. Carol Road area, including the lift station.
The cumulative total of the bids is $21,324,774.95, nearly $4.4 million less than the project’s anticipated cost.
Silcott informed the Commissioners that Fields Excavating told him that the company intends to begin construction in February, while Tam Construction is aiming for later in the spring. Each contract allows for flexibility in starting the work, but the contracts must be completed in January 2023 or be billed for liquidated damages each day work continues past deadline.
Frank Lavelle, an Athens attorney working with the Commissioners on easements and other legal matters surrounding the project, asked about the proposed $25 per month fee. The fee would help provide up-front funding for the project and helped with securing funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The question was raised whether the fee could be billed on a quarterly basis, saving money on billing costs, and allowing some time before homeowners and residents would be required to pay anything. Some virtual hearings to approve the matter are also still necessary. It was determined that billing on a monthly basis would likely be the legally correct way to bill, as that was how the matter was initially presented to homeowners.
When the sewer system is built, the goal bill for residents is about $70 per household. The $25 fee may help keep those costs lower in the first few years.
There were several changes to the project this bidding round — in addition to a few tweaks to the previous bid design for cost-saving measures, contractors also had the option to bid on five parts of the project, and did not have to commit to all five portions. This also gave contractors some incentive to send bids on several contracted portions — an incentive that paid off.
The fifth contract also allowed for contractors to enter a bid for the entire project, however, no bids were entered for the whole project. Those planning the bid process also hoped the option for allowing several contractors to work on contracted sections may increase the county’s opportunity to get the ball rolling on construction, which also seems to have paid off.
The Commissioners also discussed an intended $25 per month fee for each future customer of the sewer extension. Currently, Le-Ax Water serves the area, but the sewer services will be provided through the city of Athens once the extension is built.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.