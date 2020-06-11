Two traffic stops conducted Tuesday, June 9 resulted in seizure of over $22,000 of suspected narcotics in Athens County.
According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the first traffic stop occurred on Route 33 near Route 682, where deputies observed criminal indicators, and deployed K9 Bora.
She indicated on the vehicle and a search was conducted, where 21 grams of suspected heroin, 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a cash amount of $2,455 were seized.
The driver, Billy J. Haynes, 31, of Chauncey, was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, also a felony of the second degree.
Deputies later had contact with a different subject in the Chauncey area who was found to have possession of approximately 94 grams of suspected heroin. The suspected heroin was seized, and this remains as an active investigation.
A second traffic stop was conducted on Route 682 (North Plains Road) in The Plains and contact was made with the driver, Travis Cunningham, 35, of Vincent, Ohio. It was found Cunningham had a suspended license and an active warrant for his arrest from the Adult Parole Authority.
During the traffic stop investigation of Cunningham, deputies recovered suspected methamphetamine and abuse instruments associated with methamphetamine. He was transported to SEORJ without incident, and additional charges are pending lab results.
For that day, deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Interdiction unit were able to seize about $22,120 street value in narcotics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.