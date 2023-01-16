Through the efforts of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office environmental division, approximately 67,286 pounds of solid waste and tires were collected and recycled throughout the county between June 2021 and December 2022.
Sheriff Rodney Smith presented information on the efforts during the Jan. 10 meeting of the Athens County Board of Commissioners.
Besides having the ability to cite people, the division also supervises community service workers who pick up trash along the road.
During that time period, crews cleaned up 70 miles of Athens County roadways, 615 bags of trash. They also cleared 2,326 tires from road clean-up, villages, townships and on behalf of the Athens County Land Bank, according to information provided by Smith.
Smith said the division is working on nuisance properties to get them cleaned up.
The division has to get creative when trying to get people to clean up trash, he said.
“We do cite people way quicker than we use to because (citing people) doesn’t seem to work,” Smith said. “Sometimes we say, ‘You need to get this cleaned up or you’ll get a citation.’ They don’t. And that’s about as far as we can take it.”
The Sheriff’s Office is working on getting grants to help find more ways to put the litter away.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted that many nuisance properties in the county are connected to “a lot of undesirable behavior.”
“That impacts our whole community, and they are like red flags,” he said of nuisance properties.
During the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the transfer of an Ohio Department of Transportation grant totaling $15,000 to the sheriff’s office for the environmental division.
In other matters, Smith came to the commissioners, saying the agency plans to purchase Motorola body cameras. Key selling points he listed included the cost and the fact that the department will be able to keep the footage as its own property.
Motorola quoted a cost of $142,000, while Axon came in at $245,000.
“One of the selling points with Motorola was you have the data and you own it with Motorola,” Smith Said. “With Axon, they kind of own it. If things don’t go properly, then you’re kind of at their mercy to keep going (with them). It’s another $100,000.”
The Commissioners previously agreed to pay for the department’s body cameras using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In other matters, the main part of the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project is expected to be done by February.
Project Manager Gary Silcott, with DLZ, and Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler, noted that most of the project will be done before they start on phases 6 and 7, which is scheduled to start in February.
Recent rain storms caused problems along some of the project, as some areas had water drainage issues.
One of the areas of concern was near University Heights, where the water caused mud and debris to go into property owners’ yards and washed away ditches along roads.
Kasler and Silcott said they’d work with the contractors to get the issues addressed.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners changed the Feb. 14 meeting to Feb. 16.
The commissioners were scheduled to met at 9:30 a.m. today at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.