Drug overdoses in Ohio and across the US have been an evolving tragedy. In recent years the rise in overdose deaths was largely associated with increases in the supply and use of the very potent opioid fentanyl. The problem was further confounded in 2020 by COVID-19 which further increased overdose deaths. Today, we look at how these forces have impacted Athens County.
Athens County has been unique. It seems to be the only county in Ohio which substantially decreased its rate of overdose deaths. After we look at the numbers, we’ll discuss how the decrease was accomplished.
In the five-year period 2000 through 2004, there were 18 overdose deaths. Between 2016 and 2020, the number of deaths increases to 43. Data for 2021 is provisional but all indications are that the number of overdose deaths increased again.
Overdose death rates are typically calculated as deaths per 100,000 population. Rates comparable to those measured currently go back only to the period ending in 2010. As of 2011, the death rate was 50% higher than that of the State of Ohio. By 2015, the Athens County rate was about even with that of the state. Once we reached the periods ending in 2020, the overdose death rate in Athens County was less than half that of the State.
Deaths and other negative consequences of substance use extend beyond overdoses. One 33 year long term study showed that overdoses accounted for only about one half of the premature deaths occurring among heroin users. Roughly 50% of the participants of the study had died by the end of the study. The overall death rate was about 30 times higher than would be expected based on the demographics of the population sampled. Another study indicated that among methamphetamine users, the overall death rate was 24 times higher than would be expected.
Another factor in understanding the impact of overdose deaths is the age at which people die of overdoses. The Alliance’s analysis of overdose numbers indicates that overdoses accounted for only about 3% of the overall deaths in the state but 26% of the deaths among those aged 12 to 50. They leave behind children who are thus traumatized by the loss of a parent. Youngsters simply witnessing the excessive use of alcohol or the misuse of substances in the home is considered among the Adverse Childhood Experiences that places a person at elevated risk for poorer health and psychological or social outcomes in adulthood.
Many factors contributed to the reduction of overdose deaths in Athens County. Early recognition of the problem was crucial. The first hints of increased heroin use were noted in 2008. By 2009 sound, evidence-based interventions were already underway. The scientific literature identifies three major interventions that potentially reduce overdose deaths:
- The use of medication or as they term it Medication for Opioid Use Disorder
- Expanding the availability of the overdose reversal drug naloxone
- Promoting appropriate opioid prescribing practices
All three have been implemented in Athens County.
Probably the most important factor in reducing deaths in Athens County has been the mobilization of many sectors and organizations to fight the problem. The 317 Board has mobilized all its constituent agencies around the opioid problem. Important in the 317 Board’s efforts have been the availability of levy funds, most recently supported by voters in all three counties served. Medicaid expansion has been key to providing treatment services.
Community based coalitions formed to address the overdose problem. Tomcat Bridge Builders — very much a “grassroots” community-based program — was formed to serve the Trimble Township area. Bridge Builders has a Facebook page and a website.
The 317 Board organized a county wide coalition known as the Athens Opioid Task Force. Ohio University became involved in addressing opioids when the College of Health Sciences and Professions formed a coalition to address substance use issues. This became known as Project HOPE, an acronym for Helping Overcome SUD through Prevention & Education. AOTF and HOPE have since merged and operate under the HOPE name.
The public libraries of Athens County have taken considerable initiative in educating the public about the problem. Their efforts included hosting family support groups and peer counselors, facilitating community awareness events in partnership with Athens HOPE, and most recently sponsoring a virtual presentation by the author Sam Quinones.
Reentry support for offenders leaving incarceration is available through a program established by the Athens County Department of Jobs and Family Services.
Use of specially trained individuals who are in recovery from substance use disorder, known as peer mentors, has proved useful both prior to and during treatment. Local treatment agencies employ peer mentors and a local Recovery Community Organization known as the Southeast Ohio Hope Center is beginning operation.
The legal system has played a major role in combating the drug problem. The Sheriff’s Department and the Prosecutor’s office recently conducted an action which took enough doses of fentanyl off the streets to kill 100,000 people. Prosecutor Keller Blackburn’s program and Judge McCarthy’s Veterans’ Court refer individuals with substance use disorders into treatment. Many people describe how being arrested and referred for treatment played a key role in their achieving recovery. In addition, very few people die of overdoses while they are in treatment
The Athens County Health Department under the leadership of Dr. James Gaskell, established a needle exchange program. The Health Department is also a distribution point for naloxone to the public at no charge. The Health Department, through a grant from the Healing Communities initiative, has acquired a van to be utilized to distribute naloxone throughout the community, primarily at community library sites.
Information and training related to ACES has been provided through the Southeast Trauma-Informed Care Collaborative (SETICC). For now, the best way to reach SETICC is their Facebook page. Another useful source of information is the CDC.
Within the last year a Federal NIDA supported initiative, Healing Communities, has brought additional resources into the community.
For those who know and love someone living with substance use disorder, there are ways to help. Carrying naloxone in the event of an overdose is recommended and is available from the Athens City-County Health Department. Supporting those who live with the disorder and encouraging them to seek treatment can make a world of difference. Help can also be given through support to the various community groups and organizations working to eliminate substance use disorder in the county. Volunteer your time with these groups or donate funds if possible.
This report began as a story about numbers. It is also a story about people, both those who struggle with substance use disorder and those who help them. Certainly, some of those who died in the struggle were alienated from or rejected by their families. But most were beloved souls and sorely missed. We know this from our personal interactions with family members and from what they write in obituaries and on social media.
These relatives, often the parents of those who overdosed, who are forthright about the circumstances of their loved ones’ deaths, are heroes of the movement to counteract overdose deaths. It was their passion that initially alerted the public and state officials to the problem.
At best, we the “number crunchers” have guided the effort, sought causes and developed evidence on what does and does not work. A reason that public health statisticians reach out to the media is our perception that most communities are not aware of the seriousness of the problem in their own communities or across the state and the U.S.
In that spirit, the present report is a collaborative effort of APG Media and the Ohio Alliance for Population Health, which is affiliated with the Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Dr. Joe Gay previously served as executive director of Recovery Health Services Inc. He has spent much of his career battling the opioid epidemic from his time with the Chemical Dependency Professionals Board to his position on the Board of Trustees of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers.
