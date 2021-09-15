The PA system at Trimble Local Schools was stolen, The Athens County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday.
According to the ACSO, Trimble Local Schools' press box was entered and suspects stole the PA system The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact Trimble School Resource Officer, Deputy Lemon at 740-566-4328 or via email at klemon@athenssheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.