GLOUSTER — Leslie Knope would be ecstatic to hear this news.
Many residents in Trimble Twp. and Amesville will be, also.
Grant funding was announced this week to pay for various park improvements in Glouster and Amesville.
A total of $18,750 is being awarded to improve Glouster Memorial Park. Projects will include repairing and replacing the shelter house roofs; repairing the basketball court; and purchasing playground equipment.
In Amesville, nearly $3,300 is being awarded to benefit Gifford Park. The project will install exercise stations and children’s activity centers throughout the park.
Amesville Mayor Gary Goosman said the town is happy to receive this money, which is awarded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ through its NatureWorks grant program. Goosman said the grant was supported by the Athens County Planner’s Office and adds to funds already received to beautify the town via the Athens County Community Improvement Challenge.
In total, ODNR provided $3.3 million in parks-related funding all around the state. Southeast Ohio had plenty of recipients, including a biking path improvement project in Logan, a walking path connection between Middleport and Pomeroy, a project to build restrooms at the Roseville park in Perry County and a project to upgrade campsites at the Vinton County Jr. Fairgrounds.
“Through this grant, we are able to partner with communities around the state in creating exceptional opportunities for recreation,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a news release announcing the funds.
