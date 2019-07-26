AMESVILLE — The initial days inside the downtown Amesville building with the word “RESTAURANT” along its side brick wall have been joyous, work-filled occasions.
Inside, it’s been hustle and bustle as many friends and family members have worked diligently to realize the dreams of Cory Richards and Josh Vernon.
That dream is Park’s Place, aimed to be a farm-to-table, diner-style restaurant in the village center. The two officially held the restaurant’s grand opening July 19 during the recent Amesville Firemen’s Festival. Regular service began the next day, with Richards and Vernon serving tables bright and early at 6 a.m.
“I cannot remember the exact amount of people served (on opening day),” Richards said. “But the item number was about 270, including drinks. I’d say we turned the tables at least 3-4 times. We were basically busy from 5 until 9, and did really well because the Fireman’s Festival was going on at the same time.”
The early response from customers has been “very positive,” Richards told The Messenger on Wednesday. He said the two are thankful for the community feedback and support the restaurant has received since the concept was first announced earlier this year.
The owners benefitted from an online fundraising campaign which brought in over $7,000 to the new business. This money allowed the founders to invest into local artisans and suppliers to get the restaurant opened.
One of those artisans was John Wood, an Amesville woodworker, who built the table tops and counter top for the restaurant. Another Amesville native is supplying wildflowers for the restaurant on a weekly basis, and the restauranteurs are hoping to reach a goal of being 80 percent regionally-sourced soon.
It appears they are well on their way to that goal, with all of the restaurant’s dairy, proteins and coffee sourced from area farms such as Snowville Creamery, RL Valley Ranch, Dirty Girl Coffee and many more.
“We’re trucking right along,” Richards commented. “Obviously, things like lemons have to be sourced outside.”
While Vernon works on the supply and administrative side of things, Richards leads the kitchen alongside sous chef and friend Nalend Driggs.
To help keep things simpler, Richards said the restaurant will stick with a condensed menu used during the opening weekend. Highlights include the Pitmaster’s Sando (a smoked pulled pork sandwich with cole slaw and BBQ sauce), flatbreads and a shaved kale salad topped with lemon vinaigrette, pine nuts and freshly grated parmesan. The pesto chicken sandwich has also been an early favorite, Richards said.
The restaurant’s hours are Thursday and Friday from 6-11 a.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The plan is to offer lunch buffets on Sunday to cut down on food waste, with the restaurant being only open four days a week.
Looking ahead, the owners hope to expand the menu, continue remodeling the building’s interior and perfect the service.
From the outset, Park’s Place is a family affair. Vernon and Richards are cousins with lengthy roots within the Amesville community.
The name Park’s Place refers to Richards’ grandfather, an Amesville resident who went by his middle name of Park. Richards also carries that middle name, as does his father.
“I think he’d be super proud of what we’ve done,” Richards said of his grandfather.
Other family members and friends have volunteered their time to help the restaurant in its early days.
“We’ve got the whole family here helping out,” Richards said with a laugh.
