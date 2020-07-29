Joshua Smoot Fahlgren, 29, of Parkersburg, WV was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Athens County on Saturday, July 25.
A press release from the Athens County Sheriff's department details the traffic stop was conducted by the Criminal Interdiction Units (CIU) on US 33, near Chauncey. The release states that during the course of the stop, criminal indicators were observed, and K9 Bora was deployed.
"Bora indicated and a search of the vehicle was conducted. CIU seized an amount of liquid concentrate THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) at over 91 grams, along with edible THC products and additional marijuana related items," the release stated.
A few of the items seized as evidence are labeled in store packaging from Exclusive Ann Arbor Medical & Recreational Marijuana, a cannabis store in Ann Arbor, MI, where cannabis use is legal.
Fahlgren was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident. Fahlgren was charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the third degree. The release states that additional charges may be requested pending lab results.
