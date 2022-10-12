Connection letters for the first completed phase of Athens County’s U.S. 50 Sewer Sanitation project were expected to go out Friday.
Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler and Project manager Gary Silcott, with DMZ, gave an update during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room..
Silcott said they hope to get the Contract E, Wonder Hills area, part of the system running Thursday. If everything goes according to plan, they mail connection letters Friday.
Silcott said the project is about halfway done. So far, the county has spent about $26 million in contract dollars and about $770,000 for contingencies.
“We have about $1.2 million in contingencies left to finish this out,” he said. “If things keep going the way they’re going, we hopefully will be in good shape.”
At the moment, the county is working on a customer list in an effort to re-evaluate the water and sewer rates, Silcott said.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins questioned the rates, saying that when he started with the board, the rates were estimated to average about $60 to $70 a month. The current projected rates are about the same. However the price of the project jumped from $24 million to $54 million.
Silcott said that they were able to get funding the county will not have to pay back, which kept the customer rates around the same.
“Everything kind of worked out, you know, it is a miracle,” he said. “They were telling you $60 to $70, and when we got involved you got $34 million in funding. We helped you gather another $16 million. But a significant part of that was grant and low-interest, long-term loans that didn’t really have an impact (on rates).”
In other matters, Athens County hopes to get a jump on future repairs for buildings its owns after learning of work needed at the ATCO building it leases to Athens Mold and Machine.
Mollie Fitzgerald, executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Council, talked with the board on the business.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said that the City of Athens asked Athens Mold and Machine to conduct a backlog test.
“They hired a company to do it, and now they want us to pay for it,” Adkins said.
The lease agreement, says the company leasing the building is responsible for the bill, he said.
There is also a leak on the roof that has been around long enough to damage the building, Adkins said.
“There’s damage to the building cause of the leak, which many have been minimized if we knew about it when it started to leak,” Adkins said. “I want to create jobs and stuff, but I … feel like we’re not communicating.
“… We shouldn’t let this building go without a visit on a monthly basis from Jeff or somebody,” he said. “Realistically, that’s our failure. We’ve gone and not had that roof inspected. … If there’s been a leak and we haven’t been in the building for months and that’s our fault, then we need to fix it.”
The roof was leaking in the corner and is now leaking in the middle. The roof is going to be repaired.
Athens Mold and Machine is currently using its Athens facility to refurbish molds for mostly off-the-road and agriculture tire molds for companies such as Bridgestone and Goodyear. It purchased an existing foundry up in Akron.
“They bought the facility and all the machinery equipment at a really great price and needed up selling their existing building up there and moved into that one,” Fitzgerald said.
The company would like to pursue other business, but needs a piece of machinery that costs about $2 million.
“If they were to get it, they would anticipate that really ramping up their annual sales,” Fitzgerald said. “Right now, they’re at about $4 to $6 million in annual sales,” she said.
The company has about 38 employees in Athens, and need to have 60, she said.
“They have a strategy. They want to hire four people per week for the next three weeks,” Fitzgerald said. “Factoring a 75% retention rate on that, which gets you to about 60 by April.”
Commission Lenny Eliason said they’d working with the county maintenance staff to have someone inspect the ATCO building on a regular basis.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at courthouse annex, second floor conference room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.