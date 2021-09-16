On your phone while driving in Athens County? You might want to start thinking twice about that.
On Thursday, The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation designated U.S. 33, from the Nelsonville bypass to Pleasant Hill Road., to be a distracted driving safety corridor, meaning OHSP will be increasing their presence along the corridor and looking for signs of distracted driving.
U.S. 33 has seen the highest number of distracted driving crashes for any route in Athens County since 2019, and will be a major focus for troopers in 2021. According to OSTATS, 11,006 distracted driving crashes occurred statewide in 2020, resulting in 29 fatalities.
Beginning this week, ODOT contractors will install signs to alert drivers when they enter the corridor and warn there is zero tolerance when it comes to distracted driving. Motorists should expect to see additional troopers in the corridor, as well as increased enforcement of the violations associated with these distracted driving crashes, a release said.
OHSP Sgt. Brice Nihiser, spokesperson for the patrol, said distracted driving is increasing in Ohio, leading to more crashes along the highway. He said OHSP will be on the lookout for signs of distracted driving in the corridor, which include crossing lanes and speeding.
Local Athens Post Commander Lt. Steven Daugherty said in a statement he believes the corridor will reduce distracted driving.
“Distracted driving continues to threaten the lives of those who engage in this dangerous behavior, as well as those around them,” Daugherty said. “Providing awareness, education, and enforcement will be our focus as we partner with ODOT to make Athens County a safer place for motorists.”
In Ohio, driving while using your phone is not a primary offense, meaning law enforcement cannot pull you over if they see you on your phone. Nihiser, however, said OHSP can stop people for primary offense, and determine if distracted driving was a factor in the violation and penalize drivers accordingly.
Nihiser said as technology continues to develop, drivers continue to remain distracted on their phones while driving.
“Even though there are hands-free options, people are still using their cellphones and putting them up to their ear, something they shouldn't be doing and driving,” Nihiser said.
Nihiser said the distracted driving corridors throughout the state — there are now 13 — are effective because they first remind people that they should be focused on the road and the corridor is also backed up with OHSP enforcement.
“It’s a combination of both,” Nihiser said. “They see the signage, but they’re also going to see us working zones. People know that they should not be distracted while driving, messing with their phone or texting or whatever.”
According to Ashley Rittenhouse, ODOT District 10 spokesperson, distracted driving safety corridors have proven effective in other areas of the state, most notably the state’s first safety corridor along I-76 and I-80 in Youngstown where deadly and injury crashes decreased by more than 30 percent.
