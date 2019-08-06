The State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred approximately Aug. 1 on Route 33 in southern Athens County, near Rainbow Lake Road.
Patricia Andre, 58, of Wauseon, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash took place around 4 p.m. A 2009 Ford Focus driven by Nicholas Riffle, 24, of Racine, was headed north on Route 33 when it reportedly went left-of-center, striking head-on a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Nathan Andre, 61, of Wauseon. Riffle's vehicle then struck a 2008 Ford F-250 truck driven by Deslar Malone, 72, also of Racine, which was also headed southbound on the highway.
The Ford Focus reportedly overturned and slid off the roadway, striking a guardrail and coming to rest. The Passat hit a guardrail and came to rest off the roadway, while the Ford truck spun around and came to rest in the middle of Route 33.
Injured were Riffle, Nathan Andre and Patricia Andre. All three were transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. Patricia Andre was later transported to Grant Medical Center, where she reportedly succumbed to her injuries.
Troopers and Athens County EMS personnel were assisted at the crash site by the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
