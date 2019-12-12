Any visitor to Hocking Valley Bank’s location on Stimson Avenue, or even just drivers and pedestrians passing by, will now be greeted by a lobby full of Christmas decorations in addition to a new colorful sight: a brand new mural created by Passion Works artists.
On Wednesday morning, Passion Works artists and Hocking Valley Bank employees came together in a small ceremony to unveil a piece that will now be displayed in the lobby of the bank’s Stimson Avenue office.
Representing Passion Works at the unveiling were Artist in Residence Nancy Epling and artists Eric Kranston and Stacey Strickmaker. Mayor Steve Patterson also stopped by the bank later in the day to admire the piece.
The large painting features a rendering of the bank’s distinctive ceiling decorations, which remind viewers of satellites and out-of-this-world technology — but those at the bank affectionately refer to them as “the sputniks.” The new art piece is decorated with sequins and beads and set on a swirled blue, green, and orange background.
The piece is a collaboration that has been several months in the making. Over the summer, Polly Sumney, Executive Vice President and CCO of Hocking Valley Bank, met with Passion Works Executive Director Patty Mitchell to discuss ways the two long-time Athens institutions could work together.
The answer came in the form of a problem the bank has been looking to solve for years. Since the office’s renovation in 2007, bank employees have wanted to fill a large blank space in the lobby that is visible both from the sidewalk and the stop sign directly outside the bank’s windows.
After bank executives invited Mitchell to the office and allowed her to look at the location, the collaborators decided to feature an original art piece to fill the space. Tammy Bobo, President and CEO of Hocking Valley Bank, and the other officers only offered a few small ideas to the project and allowed the artists to have full control over the piece.
“We knew we wanted to incorporate the sputniks, and then we just turned them loose,” Bobo said. “We did not get involved or insert ourselves in their creative process because we really wanted it to be organic and reflective of them.”
Epling particularly enjoyed that the large piece allowed all the Passion Works artists to take part in the artistic process and to be featured in a local collaboration.
“For a piece this size, all the artists get a role,” Epling said, “We were all really excited to be able to drive past and see this space and to have this community collaborator. I feel like a bank isn’t the the first place you would think of to have a collaboration.”
But those at the bank see the collaboration as a perfect fit. Sumney says that the partnership with Passion Works ties into the bank’s mission statement to support non-profits, and Bobo adds that it also allows them to connect with the community as a whole.
“We just really want to embrace the neighborhoods we serve,” Bobo said, “We have the tagline ‘Love Athens County’ and that truly is what we’re embracing here, not only the city of Athens and Passion Works but just the community at large.”
In the future, Bobo and Sumney want to continue to partner with Passion Works on more projects. They plan to feature pictures and information about the Passion Works artists on screens in the bank that will be visible to the many visitors who walk through their lobby every day. She is also interested in including the new artwork on bank materials like note cards and drive-through ATM envelopes.
Bobo, Sumney and Mitchell additionally discussed getting bank employees, specifically their new executive management team, involved in team building activities at Passion Works. These activities will allow Hocking Valley Bank employees to create their own art alongside the Passion Works artists to display in their offices.
Ultimately, in addition to having an eye-catching new display place and more collaborations on the horizon, Bobo is thrilled to now be able to bring a bit of Passion Works’ joy to Hocking Valley’s office.
“You cannot be around anyone associated with Passion Works and not feel good about it,” Bobo said. “Even when you just to stop into the shop when they’re working, you’re greeted and loved on as soon as you hit the building. It’s just fun.”
