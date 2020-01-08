Getting shots is rarely the highlights of anyone’s day, and for a kid, it can be a scary and tear-inducing experience.
But ever since Passion Works art started appearing in the Athens City-County Health Department office, Ruth Dudding, Director of Community Health and Engagement for the health department, has noticed the waiting room is full of far less fear and anxiety.
Instead, she’s seen children and their parents enjoying artwork featuring animals, flowers and bright bursts of color. This may just be the beginning too, as Dudding thinks this is just scratching the surface of art creating a more positive medical experience in Athens.
Dudding had been interested in how the arts can improve public health for years, and eventually this interest led to the department’s current collaboration with Passion Works. Patty Mitchell, Executive Director of Creative Abundance and Passion Works Art Studio, had previously been involved in art therapy, and quickly took to the project.
The project started with simply brightening up the health department office and bringing a unique facet of the Athens community into the space, with Passion Works artists creating a series of images depicting common pests and disease carriers, including mosquitos, raccoons, and bats.
This original art still hangs in the health department waiting room, and Mitchell and Dudding plan to include that artwork into more educational materials, including brochures that will share information about disease in an attractive way.
“You’re probably not going to pick up a brochure about rabies, but you might pick it up if it has some fun raccoons on it,” Dudding said. “It’s all about accessibility and being able to relate public health information to people in a way that’s digestible.”
Both Dudding and Mithcell have received plenty of positive feedback from from kids and adults alike for adding art to a medical space, and Mitchell thinks this might be because of how unexpected the art is.
“You don’t expect to see vibrancy in a space like that,” Mitchell said. “It’s a happy, healthy distraction when people are a little nervous.”
Dudding is also pleasantly surprised by the positive reactions she has received from the artwork, and hopes this means the health department can now reach out the community in a new, more personal way.
“We wanted to bring the community into the health department so people could feel good about it,” Dudding said. “Passion Works is just an explosion of fun and color and we don’t want to be a sterile health service provider. Passion Works is making the health department a fun place to be.”
But the benefit of the collaboration is two-sided. Mitchell sees artists as providing a perfect solution to problems not only in the health department, but other entities looking to brighten up their presence in their community.
“I think that artists in general are creative problem solvers,” Mitchell said. “If we tap into the thinking of artists then we can come up with new solutions and new ways of approaching challenges.”
In the future, Mitchell plans to continue collaborating with the health department by creating new promotional materials and also decorating the entrances and clinic rooms of the health department.
Mitchell also sees Passion Works’ collaboration with public health spreading far beyond Athens. Passion Works has previously worked with Turn It Gold, a childhood cancer awareness nonprofit, and has created products and decorations for the organization’s annual gala. Mitchell wants their work with public health to continue to grow. Particularly, she wants to help other communities with similar issues to the ones she has seen in Athens, whether it is decorating medical offices, creating educational materials, or creating an overall visual identity for other health organizations.
But collaborations with Passion Works’ local partners will always stay in place, and Dudding looks forward to seeing how art will continue enhance public health projects, both in Athens and beyond.
“Passion Works creates this celebration of life, and health is a celebration of life.” Dudding said. “We all appreciate fun and art brings in an opportunity for people to connect. This is something that could happen everywhere in public health and enhance people’s experiences everywhere, not just here.”
