Radio music, colorful designs and recherché puppets dominated Utah Place Sunday afternoon as artists and staffers of Passion Works Studio hosted an unusual fundraiser.
The event was a kickoff for Passion Works endowment fund with hopes of raising funds for the non-profit art collaborative through the drive-through parade — originally, the studio had planned a party at the Zenner House for earlier this year.
Passion Works is known for creating out-of-this-world art that transforms areas into whimsical scenes, in addition to its funky Honey for the Heart costumes and themes. With COVID-19 guidelines and regulations stating that large, in-person gatherings could be detrimental to public health, the studio members had to find a new way to bring its people together.
Participants were asked to follow a laid-out route on the far east side neighborhood, before circling into the main event on Utah Place at the Zenner House. There, parade-goers were given a gift bag of informative paperwork, a cookie, a pin and a pledge card that could be filled out and handed to a volunteer at the end of the block.
The endowment fund is a partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, designed to create a permanent source of funding for the organization’s programs and services. Overall, the non-profit’s staff and artists were hoping to raise $100,000 for the endowment.
The studio has been an Athens staple for many years, with the Passion Works Flower named as the official flower for the city and the annual Honey for the Heart parade, which kicks off the Halloween Block Party, noted as crucial events to learn Athens’ culture. Patty Mitchell, executive director of the studio as well as founder of the studio, leads the studio in association with her management business Creative Abundance Consulting, which has managed Passion Works since 2017.
“We were planning a garden party in April for a kick off for our endowment fund,” Mitchell said Sunday. “Our friend Jeff Chaddock said it’s our turn, let’s have a big party, let’s get things going and have a fundraiser for you, and then things changed. But just like the nature of Passion Works, we responded to the different situation, and we’re here to celebrate.”
Chaddock is a board member of the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio, as well as a financial advisor with Ameriprises, where he has his own financial advice team.
“We wanted to create a shared memory for our community,” Mitchell said. “This is so Athens, right? This is giving people a safe way to come together and have a shared experience.”
Sunday’s event featured many Honey for the Heart puppets and costumes, as well as many stationary puppets, an in-car photo booth, balloon art and WXTQ 105.5’s Jambulence. WXTQ provided music for the parade on its station.
Mitchell praised how the event came together, and was appreciative of each vehicle passing by the stationary parade.
“We need this, we need each other,” Mitchell said. “The spirit of our studio is not resting — we are safely out doing our thing.”
Many of the studio’s artists were unable to physically be at the event. Most, if not all, of the artists who work with Passion Works have developmental disabilities and some also have physical disabilities. Because of this, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was determined to be best for many of the artists not to be present in person. The artists have been working from home for some time now, continuing to create products the non-profit sells, funneling the proceeds back into the business and artists.
Large posters of the studio’s artists were displayed, created by Zonez, to allow some individual recognition for each artists’ work.
Mitchell said the response Sunday was “crazy good.”
“I would say today about 25 people helped get us set up, we have volunteers — Ohio University students are helping with traffic — so the numbers are wild,” she said. “I’m just so happy to see that people are coming.”
The event was put on in collaboration with or sponsored by the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact; Foundation for Appalachian Ohio; Jeffery Dale Chaddock; Envisage Wealth; Ameriprise Financial; Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet); and Fluff Bakery & Catering, among many others that contributed.
