Passion Works Studio in Athens, Ohio is launching their annual operations fundraiser in order to ensure the studio continues to thrive. The Time to Fly fundraiser aims to raise $250,000.00 by Dec. 15, 2021.
“Passion Works is wholly funded through individual donations, grants and art sales. Without fundraisers like this succeeding, we would not be able to flourish year round,” said Patty Mitchell, the studio’s Founder and Executive Director. The Passion Works story began in 1998 when Mitchell discovered the joy and hope art brought to people with developmental differences.
By bringing those with and without developmental differences together to create art, Mitchell believes true freedom is discovered for both the artists and the recipients of the art.
“When you have effortless connection with another person without discomfort, the spirit is free,” says Mitchell.
Passion Works has been nationally recognized multiple times for its profound work and impact on the Athens community. Today, Passion Works is asking that same community to ensure their vitality by contributing financial support through the Time to Fly Annual Fundraiser.
When the studio was founded, one of the first successful installations included pieces of hundreds of flying birds. Created by Mitchell and others, the installation was a huge success and set the stage for what was to come.
In the spirit of the founding installation, Time to Fly sets out to create an even larger installation. One that will begin taking shape with the campaign’s launch on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Passion Works Studio in Athens. As each donation is made, a flying creature will be added to the Time to Fly installation. Donors will also be mailed a similar installation piece for their own collections. The menagerie of flying creatures to choose from includes a bee, dragon fly, bird, butterfly, sun, cloud, owl, hawk, and peacock, each growing in size as donation levels get higher.
Once the installation is complete, Passion Works plans on moving it to other locations throughout the state as a traveling work of art.
“This installation reminds all of us that in working together with those who are too often forgotten, or left behind, we can all truly fly,” said Susan Dlouhy, Operations Director of Passion Works Studio.
