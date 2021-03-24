HOCKING COUNTY – A two vehicle car crash resulted in multiple injuries on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 33 and SR 374 in Hocking County.
According to the press release, Austin Waller, 19, of Pleasantville, OH was westbound on U.S. 33. Jennifer Stanek, 38, of Willoughby, OH was attempting to cross U.S. 33 from SR 374 when she was struck by Waller.
Waller was transported to Ohio State University Medical Center via Medflight for serious injuries. Also injured was passenger Trinity Love who was flown via Medflight to Grant Medical Center for serious injuries.
Stanek was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for minor injuries along with her two juvenile children who were also in the vehicle.
Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Fire Department, Hocking County EMS, MedFlight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
