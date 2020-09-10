The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting eight fatal traffic crashes which claimed 10 lives over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data, none of which occurred in Athens or surrounding counties.
District 9, in which Athens County is located, reported a total of 61 crashes, 51 counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, and other traffic safety activity that troopers reported for a total of 2,785 enforcement stops.
The statewide totals show that troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions. There were 41 drug arrests and 24 felony arrests in District 9 out of the 50 total cases of crime enforcement.
A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,944 motorists across the state, 308 of which were in District 9. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, Sept. 4 at midnight and ended Monday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
For a complete breakdown of the Patrol’s Labor Day enforcement, please visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/LaborDay2020.pdf.
