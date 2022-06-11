WASHINGTON, D.C. – Athens Mayor Steve Patterson will join state leaders from across the country in Washington D.C. on Monday and Tuesday to urge lawmakers on Capitol Hill to unleash a new era of U.S. global leadership by fully funding the International Affairs Budget.
The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is convening its Global Impact Forum with hundreds of business, military, government, non-profit, and faith leaders from across the country, to shape the debate on American global engagement at a time of growing conflicts and crises around the globe.
The leaders will gather in the nation’s capital with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Admiral James Stavridis (Ret.), Ambassador Cindy McCain, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and others.
Last year, Ohio exported $50.4 billion in goods overseas, and trade supported more than 1,401,200 local jobs, making America’s global leadership a key issue for the state.
In addition to serving as Athens’ mayor, Patterson also serves on the Executive Boards of several local and international associations and councils. For over 20 years, he served in the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard.
Mayor Patterson will be available for interviews to discuss the meetings on Capitol Hill with the Ohio Congressional delegation and on why he made the trip to Washington to support American development and diplomacy efforts overseas.
