Athens Mayor Steve Patterson told The Athens Messenger on Monday he was no longer considering running for the Ohio 15th congressional district, citing uncertainties with redistricting.
Patterson told The Messenger although he had received positive feedback from members of the district to run for outgoing U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, the level of confusion surrounding Ohio congressional redistricting and the timeline swayed him away from considering the position.
Stivers’ U.S. House of Representatives seat will be vacated on May 16, after Stivers announced last month he would be resigning from that position to accept a position as CEO at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
The Ohio 15th congressional district runs from Columbus, including areas of Upper Arlington, through southeast Ohio, and includes the northern part of Athens County.
Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced dates for special elections, with a partisan primary occurring on Aug. 3, 2021, and the general election occurring on Nov. 2, 2021.
Partisan candidates must declare by May 17.
The Census Bureau also announced state population figures last week that showed Ohio would lose a congressional seat in the U.S. government. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported redistricting mapmakers tend to favor protecting incumbents, making Stivers’ seat at-risk for deletion from the congressional rolls.
“A big, big piece of my consideration was the announcement on Tuesday that the state will be losing a congressional seat,” Patterson said.
Patterson said there would be no certainty the district would still exist or whether Athens would be in a completely new district he would have to run for.
“How different will it look? I don't know,” Patterson said. “Where will Athens land in that redistricting — again — another big unknown.”
Patterson said competition was not a factor in his decision — he said he did not see the field as particularly crowded. He did however, point to Ohio Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, as a strong contender for the special election seat.
The Columbus Dispatch previously reported Russo is among the politicos lining up to replace Stivers.
He said he had coffee with Russo at Donkey Coffee over the weekend, and got to know her platform.
“It was wonderful getting to meet her and know who she is,” Patterson said. “While the competition wasn't a reason for me to jump out, I feel I'd make a strong candidate for running — Representative Russo would make a strong candidate to run.”
Patterson said another consideration for backing out of consideration is the time frame for preparing a campaign. Patterson said he does not believe he could be the most effective legislator he would want to be under the time frames provided.
“How effective would anybody be as a congressperson if you're having to go from a real rapid special then have to roll into a campaign season for 2022?” Patterson said.
Backing out of this surprise campaigning season, however, does not mean he is shying away from the idea of public office in the future, Patterson said. He said he will use the policy platform ideas he learned during this exploratory phase and help him develop issues moving forward.
I have often thought (about running for higher office) prior to Stivers’ abrupt announcement,” Patterson said. “(This) will give me good ideas for what I need to do.”
