Weather permitting, Selby Road and part of Radford Road will be paved this week as crews complete part of the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
Water and Sewer District Superintendent Rich Kasler gave an update on the project during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 28 in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Project Manager Gary Silcott, with DLZ, sent out paving proposals to County Engineer Jeff Maiden and Athens Township. Kasler said Maiden approved the paving plan, but asked for the bid to include alternative bids for berming and striping.
“We won’t be paying for that under your (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” Kasler told the commissioners. “It probably would make it easier for (Maiden) to get that work completed if he wants to chose that contractor.”
With the paving going out to bid separately, the contractors of the project will have to give up some of the money that originally was designated for road overlay, which is the application of about 2 inches of asphalt to an existing road surface.
Kasler applauded Fields Excavating for working with the county and getting hill slippage along University Heights Drive repaired.
“They found a spring in there,” he said of the hill. “They went ahead and put a drain in it. It looks good. ... They seemed to have really turned around the last month or so, either working with us and having things completed.”
Commission Charlie Adkins noted that the hill is “Ten times better than it was originally. It used to be just down over a steep bank and now it’s graded out through there.”
Also during the meeting, the board met with Mark Snider, Steve Cooley and Justin Grant, with County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio, regarding the county’s health insurance plan.
According to Grant, the county had an overall loss ratio of 114% — for every $1 in premiums paid, $1.14 was paid out in claims between January 2022 and December 2022. A total of $8.9 million was paid out in claims.
Of those claims, 19 employees were considered high-class claimants, meaning they each had over $100,000 in claims. They had a total of $3.2 million in claims, Grant said.
Also Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Community Development Manager Nathan Simons updated commissioners on a lift station near the Glenford Dugan Military Museum in Nelsonville.
The lift station doesn’t function and there is a drainage issue. Jackson Brothers, who worked at the site before, will take care of the drainage issue at an estimated costs of $3,360.
According to Commission President Lenny Eliason when the lift station was put in, a grate used to catch water was removed and the water runs down to the drain too slowly and gets under the lift station door and goes into the building.
“It just a victim of circumstances,” Eliason said of the issue. “People designing the lift didn’t pay attention to what the drainage was.”
Simons said they plan to teach people at the museum how to maintain the lift station.
In other matters, the board unanimously approved a resolution recognizing EMT James Hanson for his 30 years of service at Athens County Emergency Medical Service. He retired on Feb. 28.
Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room located on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
