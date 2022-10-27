Resurfacing is scheduled to start soon on some of the roads impacted by the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler discussed the project with the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday in the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
According to the district’s website, resurfacing is being done on Hebbardsville Road. They expect to reopen Selby Road on Oct. 28.
Resurfacing and clean-up work also is underway on Contract B, Radford Road area.
A funding fair, which can help county residents who need to connect to the new system will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens.
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Athens City-County Health Department, Athens County Water and Sewer District and Hocking Athens Perry Community Action are scheduled to attend.
If a resident can not attend the fair, they can apply for or learn about funding by contacting the water and sewer district.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Kasler about the project contractors tearing up roads that had been recently painted with stripes.
Kasler said Athens County Engineer’s Office is responsible for painting the county roads, and didn’t know why they had been painted.
Phases 6 and 7 are expected to begin in late winter 2023, according to the website.
In other matters, Athens County Children Services Director Otis Crockron sought the Board of Commissioners’ help in getting funding for new buildings for the agency.
The agency first brought up the idea of getting new buildings in 2014. The current ones are mostly older homes that have been reconfigured into office space. Children Services hopes to reduce the amount of buildings they have and make them more functional, Crockron said.
The estimated cost for the new proposed buildings in 2014 was over $8 million. Now, the estimate is around $10.6 million, he said.
Crockron asked the county to be the fiscal agent for bonds to construct the buildings. President Lenny Eliason asked for more concrete data regarding the project and to look at loans with a 10- to 15-year payout.
“The first thing we may need to do is determine our bonding capability,” Eliason said. “... Our next step is to determine what your numbers are going to be. ... We have good capacity right now to whatever major obligations that are out there. But we need to look at the long run.”
Crockron will come back before the board at a future meeting with the requested information.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
