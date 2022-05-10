In March, Peddler's Junction Vendor Mall officially set up shop in The Market on State, 1002 E. State Street, Athens. Located in the former Elder-Beerman store, this establishment offers patrons the chance to shop for everything from candles, clothing and crafts to tennis shoes, tools and toys.
Peddler's Junction originated in 2011. The flagship store, Peddler's Square, was located in the Belpre Shopping Plaza located at 1818 Washington Blvd. The original owner was current co-owner, Vicki L. Tanner's brother-in-law.
She recalled how "When the first store started it grew so fast and so quickly that it became more than my brother-in-law could handle." At this point, Tanner stepped in to help out.
Tanner noted how "We never had to look too hard for vendors. They always came to us. Yes, we did advertise the store and make a television commercial. But, word of mouth has always been our best means of promotion."
Eventually, the business expanded to a point where Peddler's Square was renamed Peddler's Junction, and a second store was opened at 1375 Old Logan Road, Lancaster.
In 2015 Tanner and her sons formed Tanner Property Management, Inc., which now owed and operated both stores.
When their landlord at the store's Belpre location decided to do some extensive renovations to the entire shopping plaza, this branch of Peddler's Junction was forced to close in fall 2021.
Later, Tanner was approached by the owners of The Market on State. She added, "They thought our store would fit in well with the Farmers' Market."
Not to be confused with a flea market, Tanner stated the Peddler's Junction is an ideal place for entrepreneurs to start and promote a new business.
She elaborated that, "Since the overhead costs are lower, a new business owner can get their start, and find out what works and what doesn't work for them before they go out on their own."
What kinds of vendors does Peddler's Junction attract? Tanner explained that some vendors who rent booth space at the store are people who buy items wholesale for the purpose of reselling them. Many of the other vendors are local artists - some of whom are offering their creations to the public for the very first time.
According to Athens Store manager, Danny Carr, becoming a vendor at Peddler's Junction is fairly easy. He said, "All vendors need to do is call or stop by the store and see if any spaces are available."
How much extra income can a vendor expect to earn? Carr replied that, "Most of our vendors only do this as a hobby. Some treat it like a business. But, either way people can make good money doing this. One vendor at our old Belpre store was able to average 10K a month."
Another unique feature about Peddler's Junction's Athens store is that vendors don't don't necessarily need to be there in order to make a sale.
Carr explained that "Here, all vendors need to do is stock and price their merchandise. Then when customers check out, our registers calculate which vendor needs to get paid."
He noted that vendors can also stay updated on their sales by checking out Peddler's Junction's sales updates online.
Anna Rafalowski recently started working at Peddler's Junction as a cashier. She stated that, "Business has been very good, and the customers all seem very happy that the store opened"
For more information of Peddler's Junction's new Athens location call 740-401-1113.
