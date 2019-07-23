For the time being, the Athens County Board of Revision will not be deciding expedited foreclosures on blighted, tax-delinquent properties. Instead, the cases will go through a somewhat longer court process.
Last fall, the board decided to use the expedited process as a way to hasten foreclosures of the vacant properties so that they can be demolished.
The vote to transfer pending expedited foreclosure cases to Athens County Common Pleas Court was taken Friday by the three-member board, with County Auditor Jill Thompson and County Commission President Lenny Eliason voting in favor of the change, and County Recorder Ric Wasserman voting against it.
The decision was made in response to a pending Ohio Supreme Court case.
Marc Dann, a Cleveland attorney, wrote the Board of Revision members a letter dated July 18 saying he is representing a Cuyahoga County man who is challenging the constitutionality of having boards of revision approve expedited foreclosures. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case on Nov. 13.
“...I believe the entire statutory scheme to be deeply flawed and would urge you to reconsider how you employ it,” Dann wrote.
One issue the court will be considering, according to Dann, is whether the General Assembly unconstitutionally granted boards of revision judicial powers. Another issue, he wrote, is whether the county treasurers’ three roles in the process are an unconstitutional conflict.
Under that process, the Athens County land bank acquires a tax lien from Wasserman as treasurer. The land bank board sends the case to the board of revision to decide. Wasserman is a member of both boards.
Thompson has raised concerns in the past that there is a potential conflict of interest, and raised it again at Friday’s Board of Revision meeting. Wasserman, as he has in the past, responded that his presence on both boards is required by state law.
Thompson made a motion to place a moratorium on the Board of Revision deciding expedited foreclosures until the Supreme Court case is decided.
“I’m very concerned about potential conflicts of interest and the outcomes of these foreclosures should this (Supreme Court) lawsuit prevail,” Thompson said.
“A moratorium is completely out of order,” Wasserman said.
He argued during the meeting that state law has provided boards of revision an expedited foreclosure process as a way to deal with blighted property, so the county should utilize it. Wasserman said the process fair to the property owners.
“I’m not really sure what the interest in protecting tax delinquent properties is,” Wasserman said. “I think we need to be more concerned with people who are paying their taxes and people who are suffering under the blight and hollowing out of these small towns.”
Thompson then countered that argument.
“You appear to continue to make this about me defending delinquent taxpayers and being an opponent of the land bank. I don’t ever take either of those positions,” Thompson said.
She added that her concern involves the issues raised in the Supreme Court case, and that if the case prevails it could overturn the foreclosures.
Wasserman expressed doubt that the Supreme Court would overturn thousands of expedited foreclosures that boards of revision across Ohio have approved.
“They may or may not,” Eliason commented. “(Supreme Court decisions) don’t always come out the way you expect ... I don’t think it is in our best interest to go forward on these while this case is pending, until we get an answer.”
County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders, who was at Friday’s meeting, said that if the Supreme Court challenges prevails, it could cloud the titles of property that went the board’s expedited process and were then transferred by the land bank to someone else. It would then be up to county officials or the person who acquired the property to take action to clear the title.
Saunders also said would be many months before the Supreme Court decides the case, and that a moratorium would freeze the foreclosure cases so no action at all could be taken on them during the interim.
“That was not my intention,” Thompson said.
Thompson then withdrew her motion for a moratorium and replaced it with a motion to transfer the expedited foreclosure cases to court to be decided. It was approved by a vote of 2-1, with Wasserman voting against it. He abstained on a similar motion to have it apply to the board’s other expedited foreclosures that are in the pipeline.
Earlier, the Board of Revision adopted a rule that required consent by all three board members to hear an expedited foreclosure case, and Thompson used it at a meeting to block a case. On Tuesday, Wasserman and Eliason voted to change the rule to require only a majority vote. Eliason suggested they proceed with the rule change so it will be in place in case the board can do expedited foreclosures after the Supreme Court ruling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.