An Albany man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court for a slew of felony charges, including kidnapping, domestic violence and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Neil M. Perin, 35, appeared before Judge George McCarthy on Jan. 13 and was convicted on:
- Two counts of Domestic Violence, felonies of the fourth degree
- Two counts of Abduction, felonies of the third degree
- One count of Disrupting Public Services, a felony of the fourth degree
- Four counts of Kidnapping, felonies of the first degree
- One count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree
- Two counts of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case, felonies of the third degree
- Two counts of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case, misdemeanors of the first degree
- Eight counts of Endangering Children, misdemeanors of the first degree
- One count of Tampering With Evidence, a felony of the third degree.
Judge McCarthy sentenced Perin to a total prison term of twenty years, to be followed by five years of post-release control. Judge McCarthy also classified Perin as a violent offender, which requires registration for 10 years after incarceration.
Perin initially faced 29 charges, with nearly all the charges involving allegations in which his wife and/or children are victims.
Perin came to public attention in April 2018 when he left Athens with his three children (one is not his biological child) after allegedly hitting and choking his wife, resulting in an Amber Alert being issued for the children. He was arrested in Cleveland, where the children — an infant and children ages 4 and 2 — were found unharmed.
In June 2019, Judge George McCarthy denied the request for more than one trial, splitting charges between multiple trials.
According to the ruling, prosecutors had asserted all the counts are part of Perin’s alleged continuous course of criminal conduct in various forms including abuse, manipulation, coercion, and threatening to take their children from his wife to control her behavior, to keep her in indentured servitude and secure sexual relations.
In May 2018, Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders detailed the events which led to the Amber Alert being issued. Saunders said Perin was with his wife and the three children driving home from a family member’s home when the altercation began. Perin hit his wife, Saunders alleged, and the altercation continued throughout that evening. Following this, Perin’s wife left their residence and called later to tell him she needed space and time to breathe, Saunders said.
Saunders said Perin took a license plate from another car and placed it onto his vehicle, which the prosecutor’s office alleges was an attempt to hide from law enforcement. Perin then reportedly took all three children to Cleveland.
Court documents detail the abuse of the children and his wife, forcing her to neglect the children until he was “sexually satisfied for the day.” He also denied medical care for the children, forcing his wife to cancel the doctors appointments.
A charge of conspiracy Perin had been indicted on was dropped, but alleged that Perin had set up a trust fund for an inmate of the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail to pay that inmate in exchange for killing Perin’s wife by “administering a fatal dose of heroin.”
“I am hopeful that this sentence will bring closure to the many victims of Mr. Perin,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a statement. “As always, I am grateful for my wonderful staff and their dedication to pursue justice for Athens County.”
He also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Columbus SWAT, and the Cleveland Police Department for recovering the children and reuniting them with their mother.
This case was investigated by the Athens Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, Cleveland Police Department, Columbus SWAT and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
