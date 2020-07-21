When its doors reopen to patrons, there will be a new mural decorating the walls of the children’s section in the Athens Public Library.
“We wanted to create the feeling of a palace of wonder,” said Patty Mitchell, founder and creative director of Passion Works Art Studio. The studio’s artists, Nancy Epling and Mallory Valentour, are the main working hands on the project. It takes on the same stylings as Passion Works’ other pieces, with lots of color, bold outlines and mythical-looking creatures peering out from between the trees.
Mitchell said the studio first collaborated with the library 19 years ago, creating an installation piece that featured large, quirky depictions of animals, bugs and flowers.
“The pieces stayed, and over time we have talked about doing more,” Mitchell explained. “It just happened that this was the time.”
Athens Library Manager, Amy Drayer, said the plan began with the idea to freshen up the Passion Works art that has been on display, and are “looking a little sad.”
“Patty Mitchell came into the library quite innocently one day, and I started to talk to her about refreshing the artwork,” Drayer said. “We started talking about our artistically rich community and my plans to bring more of our local vibrant flavor to the library. That blossomed into a discussion about a larger project and the possibilities for a building wide library/Passion Works creative partnership. We settled on focusing on brightening and livening up our children’s area.”
The library invited Passion Works to decorate the walls of the Children’s Section, which Drayer described as “very stripped down due to COVID.” However, she’s excited to see what the younger patron’s might say when they return.
“The entire space feels so different,” she said. “Passion Works will be adding color and extending the murals over the next few weeks. We look so forward to the addition of other three dimensional works of art by Passion Works to be added at later dates.”
Mitchell described how the artists used the high ceilings to create tall, expansive trees and a “feeling of delight.” She noted that the design is morphing and growing organically.
“Our style is not necessarily to have a design in place,” she noted. “We respond to the space.”
The group started July 12, and began adding color to their designs Sunday, July 19. The project is funded by the Friends of the Athens Public Library. Because so many of this summer’s children and family programming had to be canceled, the Youth Services Coordinator, Taryn Lentes, offered the use of her team’s usual portion of the Friends’ funding.
Mitchell expressed excitement for a continuing relationship with the County Library System.
“It’s just such a great partnership,” she said. “We always love what we’re doing in the moment and have another eye on the future.”
