It’s official — Chief Scott Fitch has been named the permanent chief for the Nelsonville Police Department following a hiring process in which several candidates were reviewed.
Fitch took office in June 2020 after the previous police chief, Chris Johnson, tendered his resignation on June 25. He was joined by three full time police officers in leaving the department, with two having gained new positions and other departments and the third citing a recent car wreck.
Fitch was originally appointed in an emergency measure by Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank. Frank told the City Council, which met in special session as soon as possible following Johnson’s departure, that Fitch has worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and was “highly recommended” to the city by neighboring departments.
Fitch has made some changes in the department, shifting focus to traffic stops and foot patrols, among many other changes. He was able to bring on a duel-purpose K-9 and upgraded one of his officers to a K-9 handler this year, thanks to community donations and grant funding. However, he is seeking another full-time officer to fill the roster.
Council members expressed concern that there may not be sufficient funds to sustain another full time officer.
If Council approves the resolution, the police department would move from nine full-time officers, a chief and a part-time officer, to ten full-time officers and a chief.
The matter was discussed during the Thursday, Dec. 17 special council meeting, and put to a vote for an emergency passage. Although a majority voted in favor of the measure — 4-3, with council members Carla Grant, Elizabeth Jones and Greg Smith voting against the measure — there were not five votes in favor of emergency passage and thus the measure was unable to go forward. It will appear before council for a second reading at the next council meeting.
Auditor Taylor Sappington explained that the move is fiscally feasible as there are three new officers which are paid a lower salary than veteran officers, and that there are fewer officers taking advantage of the city’s offered health insurance. He noted that across the board, the Nelsonville city departments are all seeing an increase to the budgets. If the tenth officer is not approved for the police department, this would amount to the only decrease in a city department budget for 2021.
