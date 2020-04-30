Ohio EPA issued a final wastewater discharge permit today to CCU Coal and Construction’s Johnson Run Mine for a new surface coal mine in Athens County, despite a plethora of individuals against the permit having made their voices known at a public hearing this past October.
The permit allows the discharge from a sediment pond, which collects water pumped from the mining pits including runoff from the mine area, spoil piles, topsoil piles, haul road and non-paved parking areas. According to the Ohio EPA’s press release, “discharge from the project may result in a change from current water quality conditions,” however this “does not authorize any violation of Ohio’s water quality standards.”
The permit was issued for June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025. As previously reported by The Messenger, Westmoreland Coal Company originally applied for a wastewater discharge permit in July 2016, before the company was purchased by CCU following a bankruptcy filing.
A water quality certification was issued for this site by Ohio EPA in September 201, and three public information sessions and hearings were held concerning the project, all at Burr Oak Lodge in Glouster.
According to its release, the Ohio EPA reviewed the company’s application and the submitted public comment before issuing the permit. Because of what was found, additional requirements were enacted for monitoring and reporting of upstream, downstream and effluent flow, as well as downstream monitoring of total filterable residue, increased monitoring for metals that may be present, and decreased monitoring for parameters not likely to be present in the discharge.
In addition, the permit requires CCU to operate the discharge so that there is more upstream flow in Johnson Run than the amount discharged in order to achieve an “instream total filterable residue concentration,” or total concentration of dissolved solids in the stream, that will protect the existing species in and around the stream downstream of the discharge.
Due to this, CCU adjusted its mining plan to eliminate 4 of the 5 previously proposed outfalls. This will help avoid discharging to the most biologically sensitive areas of Johnson Run, according to the Ohio EPA press release, and additionally increase the time wastewater is treated prior to discharge.
The final permit and the response to comments document are available on Ohio EPA’s website, epa.ohio.gov.
Issuance of final permits can be appealed to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission (ERAC), the Ohio EPA noted in its press release. Appeals generally must be filed within 30 days of issuing a final action; therefore, anyone considering filing an appeal should contact ERAC at (614) 466-8950 for more information.
In February, CCU scrapped plans to create a coal mine on about 545 acres within Perry State Forest in Perry County. About 12 percent of the acreage of the total forest was in that acreage, and the mining would have drained into three creeks leading to the Hocking River.
