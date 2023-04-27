CANTON – The Perry County Board of Commissioners has submitted its appeal brief in a property lawsuit against Hocking College, over land that the county gave to the college three decades ago.
The county is appealing a decision by a judge in Perry County Common Pleas Court that dismissed the county’s suit, and ruled that the college is the rightful owner of all the disputed property and the county has no more claim to it.
After the ruling in favor of Hocking College was filed in September 2022, the parties reported that they were in mediation to try to work out some type of settlement. Judging by the 21-page appeal brief the commissioners filed in Ohio’s Fifth District Court of Appeals Monday, that effort has not succeeded.
The appeal reiterates in no uncertain terms the county’s claim that by attempting to use part of the gifted land for commercial rather than educational purposes, the college has violated Ohio law and the original donation agreement between the parties, and should have to return the property.
It also argues that in ruling in favor of the college, assigned Judge David E. Cain actually gave the college something it had never legally had – namely, mining and access rights to the land in question, which the county had explicitly reserved to itself – as well as granting the college ownership of some acreage it had already given back to the county.
The county filed its lawsuit in common pleas court in May 2022, seeking to claw back title to about 15 acres of land near the college’s Perry County campus on state Route 37. This land was what remained of a parcel of about 25 acres that the county gave the college for one dollar in 1993, on the condition that it be used for educational purposes.
The college did use five acres to put up a building and parking lot that are used for education. It also gave about five acres back to the county, leaving the college with about 15 acres. The county’s lawsuit was triggered by the news that Hocking College was shopping the site for development, looking for someone who would buy the land or partner with the college in developing it for commercial use to bring in revenue for the college.
The county commissioners maintain that this violates the terms of the agreement by which the land was transferred, and activates a “reverter clause” that says the college must return the land if it is not put to educational use. If the college were allowed to keep ownership of the land, they warned, it would set a bad legal precedent and make local governments much less willing to donate land to educational institutions.
Attorneys for the college argued that it had met the terms of the agreement when it built on the five-acre parcel, and now owned the remaining 15 acres free and clear. In his ruling in favor of the college, Judge Cain found that the terms of the deed agreement that transferred the land were clear on their face, required no interpretation, and give the college ownership of the property.
In their new appeal brief, attorneys for the commissioners present multiple challenges to this ruling.
For one thing, they say, an Ohio law explicitly lays out the process by which a board of county commissioners can transfer land to another state entity like Hocking College. Normally, the law requires the county to either advertise the land for sale for four consecutive weeks, or offer it at public auction with 30 days advance notice.
These requirements are waived only if the property transferred is to be used for a public purpose. The appeal brief maintains that if a property sale contract violates that statute, “said contract would be void as a matter of law.” And because the county transferred the land without following the advertising and bidding process required by law, it adds, and the college is now trying to use the land for non-public purposes, the initial gift of the property “no longer conforms with Ohio statutory authority and is therefore void.”
The appellants also take issue with Cain’s finding that the deed agreement alone is sufficient to establish Hocking College’s right to the property. They argue that other documents must be used in interpreting the deal as well, including a 1991 agreement between the two parties that recorded an exchange between them at a public meeting. Though they acknowledge that courts when interpreting a deed “typically look no further than the four corners of the document,” they add that courts are permitted to take notice of other evidence “when the circumstances surrounding the agreement give the plain language (of the deed) special meaning.” That is the case here, the appellants argue, because in the 1991 agreement “the objectives of the transfer are portrayed clearly” – namely, to provide cheap land to encourage the college to expand into Perry County.
The appeal brief also cites two instances in which it says Cain abused his discretion, first by eliminating the county’s mineral and access rights to the property, and second by granting the college ownership to all of the original 25 acres.
It notes that the mineral and access rights were explicitly reserved by the county in the deed agreement, so transferring them to the college would violate the terms of the deed. And the 25 acres whose ownership Cain granted to the college, it points out, include the five acres the college had already given back through a quit-claim deed in 2021.
If the appeals court “takes no other action in this matter,” the county’s attorneys argue, it needs to remand the case to the trial court, to return ownership of this five-acre parcel to the county.
Email at jphillips@logandaily.com
