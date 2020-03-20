NEW LEXINGTON — Since the year 2014, Perry County community leaders and government officials have made it a point to create more local jobs for local residents. According to federal and state statistics, Perry County has seen the most job growth out of 88 counties in the state.
Over the last four years, local community leaders and government officials have been working to improve conditions in Perry County. One big point of emphasis in the area is the need for more local jobs. Currently residents living in the county must travel great distances for work or work related endeavors.
The Perry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) published a press release showing how local jobs in the area are seeing a resurgence. In a latest release, job data from the federal government, Perry County was highlighted in leading the state in job growth. The increase was a little more than 18 percent, which translates to around 1,050 jobs from 2015 to 2019.
Other counties in the region saw job growth as well. Licking County came in second on the list getting a 13.9 percent job growth rate over the same period of time. More counties such as Clinton, Madison and Union filled in the top five of all 88 counties.
Perry County Commissioner and CIC board member Ben Carpenter gave credit to new businesses and facilities. Specifically, the Village of Somerset’s was the place for the new Perry County Medical Center. The new facility not only adds much needed services for the county, but a plethora of jobs for locals.
Job creation did not just happen in Perry County overnight. Throughout the years, job assistance programs, state and federal policies and investments have been slowly increasing the job market in the area. Perry County Jobs and Family Services Director Cheryl Boyle stated that all of the projects and new additions “are working in our favor.”
With a resurgence of job growth in the county, Carpenter and Boyle traveled to the Statehouse in Columbus to meet with Speaker of the House Larry Householder. The duo met with the Speaker to discuss capital funding requests. In that meeting, they shared the statistics of job growth in the county.
“We have put in some big requests,” Carpenter told The Perry County Tribune.
This increase in job growth countywide presents an opportunity for Perry County to receive funding for additional projects. Some of the projects may assist in the increasing of local jobs.
Some proposed projects include repairing the Tecumseh Theatre in the Village of Shawnee, a scenic railroad project and access to Buckeye Lake in Thornport.
More capital requests from Carpenter were made to help repair sections of the Perry County Courthouse. He stated that previous attempts at repairs were neglected for approximately 20 years. Leaks in the roof and structural damage has been noticed by the commissioner who hopes to get funding to address the problem.
“The speaker is very enthusiastic and helpful from the standpoint of the job growth and those numbers that came out regarding Perry County,” Carpenter said. “I think he is committed to doing as much as he can to assist Perry County in those kinds of futures.”
