Perry County woman killed in fire By MILES LAYTON APG Media Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

CORNING – The State Fire Marshall's office is investigating a fire that took the life of a woman Saturday at her home.

Area firefighters battled a blaze that was reported around 11 a.m. at a home located on Township Road 216 about three miles from Corning.

Corning VFD Chief Collin Pargeon said the fire started in a barn that was attached to the family's living quarters. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pargeon said the woman, a few farm animals and a dog did not survive the fire.

Perry County Coroner Bradley Wilson identified the deceased woman as 49-year-old Julia Marie Levi, who succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Village of Corning Administrator David James said a Corning firefighter sustained minor burns to his hand.

Pargeon said firefighters were on scene more than five hours containing the blaze that destroyed the home/barn.

Shawnee, New Straitsville, Junction City, New Lexington, Crooksville, Roseville and Somerset volunteer fire departments assisted Corning Volunteer Fire Department.

Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com.
