The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities Beacon School was converted into a temporary coronavirus vaccine clinic on Wednesday, administering doses to over 100 Athens County residents.
Around 140 Athens County residents were scheduled to be vaccinated at The Beacon School on Wednesday as a part of Phase 1B vaccine rollout. The cafeteria was converted into a space for vaccine administration, and the gym was turned into an observation area for patients after they receive their first shot.
The Athens City-County Health Department administered the vaccines for those who qualify for Phase 1B, specifically those who have developmental/intellectual disabilities in combination with certain congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions.
One vaccine recipient, Billy Peacock, 53, of The Plains, received his shot around 9:30 in the morning. Peacock, a self-advocate and public speaker for developmental disabilities, said the process for getting a vaccine was painless and it was easy to navigate it.
“Other advocates need to cut that fear (about getting a coronavirus vaccine),” Peacock said. “It’s a very easy process.”
Peacock stressed the importance of everyone getting their coronavirus vaccine, especially those with developmental disabilities.
“If you want to stay healthy, take the vaccine, take it seriously,” Peacock said. “You’re not just helping yourself, you’re helping others. If you don’t do it, you’ll miss out and say ‘why did I not take it’ when its too late to to take it.”
Another recipient of the coronavirus vaccine, Dara Walburn, said she was most excited about the vaccine because it gave her more opportunities to do things she wants to.
Walburn, 30, of Athens, added she believes the vaccines will help protect her while she is working at McDonalds.
Walburn encouraged those afraid to get the vaccine to “let go of that fear,” and said she had no doubts about vaccine safety.
“My hope is that people will let go of their fear and try it and see what happens,” Walburn said.
Kevin Davis, superintendent at The ACBDD Beacon School, said he was grateful to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for including those with congenital conditions and developmental disabilities in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution.
He also said the vaccine clinic was a product of hard work from the ACBDD during the pandemic.
“We’ve worked really hard over the last year to keep everybody safe,” Davis said. “And today is the reward for all our hard work. This is a huge moment for us, and for the people we serve in Athens County.”
To date, The ACCHD has vaccinated around 1,200 Athens County residents.
