MARIETTA - Phase 2 of a major rehabilitation project at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange in Athens began on Thursday.
RAMP CLOSURES
Beginning Thursday, the ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50/U.S. 33 westbound will be closed. The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound will also remain closed.
ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road to U.S. 33 east toward Pomeroy to the Richland Avenue exit to U.S. 33 west.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
A 2013 study found that the interchange design was causing operational and safety problems. Multiple locations within the interchange where traffic weaves (needs to change lanes to enter or exit the highway) had crash rates exceeding statewide rates.
As part of the project, the pavement is being removed and replaced with full-depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout is being constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
The existing concrete pavement in this area is from 1973. As opposed to overlaying the existing concrete, new full-depth asphalt will make the interchange easier to maintain and lead to better pavement performance for the traveling public.
The project is being completed in six phases.
The estimated overall project completion date is October 1, 2023.
