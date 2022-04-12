The construction of new tennis and pickleball courts in the City of Athens, an issue that has been in discussion for 18 months, took a step forward at the April 5 meeting of Athens City Council.
Council read two ordinances for the first time. One was to allow the mayor to make an application and enter into a project agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“This was last discussed March 28 in relation to our desire to fund a project for construction of tennis and pickleball courts,” council member Micah McCarey said.
“Here we are looking for a grant opportunity to help with the financial assistance and the mayor would be hereby authorized to file an application and, if awarded, enter in an agreement with ODNR for the purpose acquiring funds thorough the State of Ohio’s NatureWorks Program,” he added.
The other ordinance read authorized the construction of the tennis and pickleball courts.
“Here we are again, talking the recreation and construction project which will authorize the safety service director to expend up to $328,250 (for construction of tennis and pickleball courts.)” McCarey said. “$278,250 from the APR Income Tax Fund and $50,000 from the APR Market Fund.”
The council referred the construction of the courts back to committee during the March 8 session of council amid concerns from safety service director, Andy Stone, that the estimates of close to $375,000 were much than the $250,000 the proposal allowed for.
McCarey said the the project would go forward with or without the Ohio NatureWorks grant money.
Stone echoed those sentiments.”We’re going to build it regardless,” he said. “There will be four pickleballl courts and two tennis courts.
“We would move forward even if we do not secure this NatureWorks grant,” McCarey said. “There has been a big shift in cost between the original ordinance and the current ordinance we’re exploring, due to conversations between our the safety service director and the recreation advisory board.”
“Originally construction was going to take west of East Park Street,” Stone said. “There was going to a lot of site prep and a lot of base perp to do at that site. But by moving the construction to behind the community, we can utilize the former runaways (of the old OU airport) and the existing electric.”
Neither ordinance can pass until a third reading unless council declares the ordinance or votes to suspend to pass the ordinance before a third reading. A third reading of theses are scheduled for Monday, May 2, unless a special meeting is called to add a reading of those ordinances.
There was no indication at the meeting that council would take any action to expedite the process of passing either ordinance.
