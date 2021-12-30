Melissa Martin, Ph.D., an Ohio University Alum and Appalachia Ohio native, has a new children’s picture book published by Random House titled “Those Are Not My Underpants!”
The story centers around a bear cub that wakes up to find a pair of underwear hanging from a tree. Knowing they aren’t his own, he sets out to find their rightful owner.
The book can be found at local public libraries in Athens County or at national brick and mortar or online bookstores.
Martin resides in Scioto County and is a member of both the state a national chapters of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.
