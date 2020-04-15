Kerry Pigman has been named the new executive director of the Athens County Foundation, replacing Susan Urano who has had 16 years of service in the position.
Pigman has been associated with the Foundation for some time, having been a founding board member for the Athens Professionals for Philanthropy, before beocming a member of the Foundation’s board of directors in 2013. She served two years as the president of that board.
She brings with her a great deal of for-profit professional experience, having been co-founder, president and chief operating officer for ED MAP in Nelsonville.
“I feel very grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “Susan Urano has been a wonderful leader, and I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to carry the Foundation forward into its next chapter.”
Urano leaves behind a strong legacy for Pigman to carry on. According to a press release, the out-going director spent her time in the position helping to build robust financial systems and processes in the Foundation. She was also credited with stewarding the Foundation through the Nation Standards for Community Foundations accreditation process for the past 10 years.
Urano also expanded the organization endowment assets 400% while cultivating loyal donors who love Athens County and want to help those in need.
“Everything that has been built was done so through the strength of partnerships and a dedicated community,” Urano said.
A lot has changed in the 16 years of Urano’s service with the Foundation.
“When I first started work at the Foundation, we had a desk at the Athens Community Center and a phone,” Urano recalls. “Financial records were kept in shoeboxes and on spreadsheets. We had a computer, but it was only used for email.”
Pigman said she hopes to carry on this work, saying that the Foundation’s ability to convene and host difficult community conversations is one of its core strengths. However, she sees the pandemic creating longterm worry and financial strain on the Appalachian region.
“The foundation was very quick to respond (to the pandemic),” she said, noting the Foundations response fund and partnerships with The Sister’s Health Foundation, the Rocky Boots Community Fund and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville, as well as through donors. “We’re giving grants from that fund on a rolling basis — we’re meeting and reviewing grants weekly and providing support directly to the nonprofits that are on the front lines of assisting those who are directly impacted by the Coronavirus.”
She noted a long-term response will need to be in place, and said she believes the Foundation has an “important role to play in the recovery and resilience phases” of the post-pandemic response.
The Athens County Foundation was founded 40 years ago by a group of friends and fellow community leaders when eight Athenians gave $50 each to create a non-profit organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the quality of life in Athens. Their vision was to keep wealth local, which had been leaking out of the community to bigger cities. They quickly expanded their reach to include nonprofits in Athens County.
The Foundations endowment currently stands at $6.5 million, and the community philanthropy has granted $2 million to various Athens County groups having an impact on the quality of life in Athens County.
