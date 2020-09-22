From staff reports
A fifth Athens bar has been citied by the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) of the State Highway Patrol.
The Pigskin Bar and Grill, located at 37 N. Court St., Athens, was cited on Friday for violations that were observed by the OIU on Thursday, Sept. 17. According to a release by the OIU, the administrative citation was for after hours consumption – Rule 80, and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition).
“Agents visited the establishment at approximately 11:20 p.m. and observed a group of patrons through the front windows sitting at the bar who appeared to have open alcoholic beverages,” the release states. “Agents observed the on duty bartender retrieve and open two bottles of beer and give one of the alcoholic beverages to a patron at the bar. The bartender kept the other bottle of beer and placed it at the back of the bar. Agents observed as the patron and the bartender both consumed from the bottles of beer. Another patron seated at the bar and was also drinking a bottle of beer.
In July, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order to prohibit the sale of alcohol at bars after 10 p.m., in an effort slow the spread of COVID-19. The Pigskin is the fifth Athens bar to be found in violation of this, or other COVID-19 related orders.
Pawpurr’s Bar was cited for disorderly conduct at the business on Aug. 28, for a large crowd or around 40 gathered at the bar. On Aug. 15, The College Inn Bar, the Crystal Bar and Stephens Fine Dining were all cited for events from the weekend of July 4.
Investigators were able to determine from surveillance video captured on the Fourth of July that each of the establishments had violated the Ohio Department of Health’s social distancing and mask orders, with patrons walking around with beverages, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, not practicing social distancing and employees “not properly wearing masks.”
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission will oversee the cases for potential penalties, including fines and possible suspension of the business’s liquor permits.
