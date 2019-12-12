The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeking tips from the public to help locate a Pike County homicide suspect.

Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, is wanted in connection to the death of Charles Michael Meadows Jr., 39, whose body was found on Monday.

Burggraf, of Piketon, has an active felony warrant for possessing a weapon under disability. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The police description provided of Burggraf is that he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. A press release additionally noted he has red hair and green eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black coat, black beanie hat (black stocking cap), and blue jeans. He was believed to be carrying a black duffel bag.

BCI is advising anyone who sees Burggraf to call 911 immediately. Additional information regarding his whereabouts can be reported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 or to BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.

Burggraf was reportedly last seen running away from the shooting scene in the 300 block of Johnson Hill Road.

Agencies involved in the ongoing investigation include BCI, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

