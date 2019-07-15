WAVERLY — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader has agreed to a provisional suspension from office while he faces a 16-count indictment alleging theft in office and conflicts of interest, among other charges.
The agreement came a week after Reader pleaded innocent to the charges in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Chief Deputy Robert Barbee will serve as the sheriff’s office department head, the county commissioners announced. Barbee will retain that title until the county’s Democratic Central Committee appoints an interim replacement.
Reader’s suspension is with pay.
The state had filed a motion in the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to begin suspension proceedings against Reader.
Reader submitted a written statement in response to that motion. He wrote that his conduct as sheriff “as covered in the indictment ... does not adversely affect the functioning of that office, or the rights and interests of the public.”
Reader’s statement continues, “I do recognize that the Ohio Auditor’s Office seven-month investigation of me and the sheriff’s office has adversely affected the functioning of the office and has caused debilitating stress to me.”
Reader stated that his conditions of bail prohibit him from communicating with seven of his 16 certified officers as well as the county prosecutor, and that he has received notice that he is no longer able to access “any LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) information, including ‘direct access, printouts, and verbal information obtained
from LEADS.’”
“Under these circumstances, I can no longer discharge the functions and duties of the office of sheriff,” Reader concluded.
A provision of Reader’s own-recognizance bond set at his arraignment is that he cannot have contact with witnesses in the case.
“Charles Reader has chosen to accept his suspension from office while the criminal case pending against him proceeds,” stated Auditor of State Keith Faber regarding the suspension. “His decision enables the community to maintain confidence in the sheriff’s office while the legal process continues.”
Appearing in the Pike County Common Pleas Court on July 2 for arraignment, Reader pleaded innocent through his attorney, James Boulger, to all charges on which he was indicted in June.
A Pike County grand jury indicted Reader on 16 charges in June, including seven counts of conflict of interest, four counts of theft in office, two counts of theft and one count each of tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writings by deception. These charges range from first-degree misdemeanors to the tampering charges being third-degree felonies.
The state auditor’s office opened an investigation last December into Reader’s conduct as sheriff following an anonymous complaint.
The Ohio Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit took a lead role in the case, according to the auditor’s office.
“The details of this case demonstrate that Charles Reader has abused his position for personal gain and violated his oath to faithfully and lawfully serve the people of Pike County,” the state auditor asserted. “His suspension is necessary to restore the trust of the public in the members of law enforcement that have sworn to protect and serve them.”
Reader’s case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 12.
Matt Lucas is the editor of The Pike County News-Watchman.
