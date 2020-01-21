A one-vehicle crash on State Route 335 near Higby Road in Pike County early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the incident occurred at 1:39 a.m. when a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Chase Eyre, 27, of Chillicothe, was traveling eastbound on State Route 335.
The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, a culvert, and overturned before it became engulfed in flames, according to the Patrol.
“The passenger, Glen Martin, 23, of Bainbridge, removed himself and the driver from the vehicle,” the Patrol stated. “The driver was transported to Adena Pike Hospital and later transported to Grant Medical Center (in Columbus) with serious injuries. The passenger was transported to Chillicothe Adena Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Township Fire Department, and Pike County EMS were at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorist to never drink and drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.